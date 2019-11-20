Pompeo says 'did not see' Sondland's testimony, proud of U.S. policy on Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a news conference at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he did not watch a testimony from European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump and that he was proud of American policy in Ukraine.

“I didn’t see a single thing ... I was working, I was in meetings all day,” Pompeo told reporters after a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting. “I haven’t had a chance to see any of that testimony.”

Asked if he was considering recusing himself from decisions on documents provided to the U.S. Congress, he said: “I am not going to recuse myself from this. I know precisely what American policy was with respect to Ukraine, I was working on it and I am terribly proud of what we accomplished.”