Politics
November 20, 2019 / 6:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pompeo says 'did not see' Sondland's testimony, proud of U.S. policy on Ukraine

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a news conference at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he did not watch a testimony from European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump and that he was proud of American policy in Ukraine.

“I didn’t see a single thing ... I was working, I was in meetings all day,” Pompeo told reporters after a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting. “I haven’t had a chance to see any of that testimony.”

Asked if he was considering recusing himself from decisions on documents provided to the U.S. Congress, he said: “I am not going to recuse myself from this. I know precisely what American policy was with respect to Ukraine, I was working on it and I am terribly proud of what we accomplished.”

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Robin Emmott; Editing by Gareth Jones

