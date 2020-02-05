Enough senators find Trump not guilty for acquittal on first impeachment charge

The U.S. Capitol dome is seen ahead of an expected vote in the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thirty-four U.S. senators on Wednesday voted to find President Donald Trump not guilty of abusing his powers as had been charged in articles of impeachment by the House of Representatives, enough to guarantee acquittal on the charge.

Although voting on the charge was ongoing, it would take 67 votes in the 100-seat Senate to convict Trump on the charge and remove him from office.

The Senate will vote later on a second charge that Trump obstructed Congress’ investigation into whether he acted improperly in withholding U.S. security aid to Ukraine.