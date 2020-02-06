Trump makes veiled attack on Romney and Pelosi at prayer breakfast

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech as Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence applaud, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) looks on at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday accused some of those who supported his impeachment of hypocritically cloaking themselves in their faith, in a thinly veiled attack on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitt Romney, the sole Republican to vote to convict him in his trial.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so,” Trump, a Republican, said at an annual bipartisan prayer breakfast.

They were Trump’s first public remarks since the Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday acquitted him over charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress in a nearly party-line vote.

Pelosi, a Catholic who launched the impeachment inquiry in September, said in December that she does not hate Trump and that she prays for him. Romney, a Mormon, said in an emotional speech before the vote on Wednesday that his faith compelled him to vote to convict Trump.

As Trump arrived at the annual gathering of lawmakers and faith leaders, typically one of the few harmonious events in the nation’s deeply divided capital, he held up two newspapers that mentioned his acquittal.

He did not greet Pelosi, who sat with him on the stage. When Pelosi spoke, he scowled, folded his arms and turned away.

It was the second display of animosity between the two leaders in less than 48 hours. During Tuesday’s State of the Union speech, Trump refused to shake Pelosi’s hand and the House of Representatives’ top Democrat ripped up a copy of his speech just behind him as the cameras rolled.

Pelosi later said she ripped up the copy of the speech because it was full of lies.