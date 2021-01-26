U.S. House lawmakers carry article of impeachment against Trump to Senate

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand in front of an American flag in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives officials and lawmakers on Monday hand-carried an article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on accusations of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The House clerk, acting sergeant-at-arms and nine impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against Trump took part in the formal procession, walking the article through the Capitol from the House to the Senate.