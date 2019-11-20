Factbox: 'The knowledge of this scheme was far and wide': Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The following are quotations from the fourth day of hearings by the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Wednesday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland's prepared remarks stated that his efforts to press Ukraine for investigations sought by Trump were well known to the leadership of the White House National Security Council and the State Department. Sondland quotations highlights here here

ADAM SCHIFF, CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE:

“The knowledge of this scheme was far and wide and included among others Secretary (Mike) Pompeo, as well as the vice president. We can see why Secretary Pompeo and President Trump have made such a concerted and across-the-board effort to obstruct this investigation and this impeachment inquiry. And I will just say this: they do so at their own peril. I remind the president that Article 3 of the impeachment articles drafted against President Nixon was his refusal to obey the subpoenas of Congress.”

HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE SENIOR REPUBLICAN DEVIN NUNES:

“Ambassador Sondland, you are here today to be smeared.”

“In their mania to attack the president, no conspiracy theory is too outlandish for the Democrats.”

“They know exactly what kind of damage they’re inflicting on this nation. But they’ve passed the point of no return. After three years of preparation work, much of it spearheaded by the Democrats on this committee, using all the tools of Congress to accuse, investigate, indict, and smear the president, they stoked a frenzy among their most fanatical supporters that they can no longer control.”

Committee Chairman U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) listen during the testimony of former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker; and Tim Morrison, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council, during a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE MIKE TURNER:

“This is part of the problem, Ambassador Sondland. And I just want to walk you through this. You’ve said to us ‘everyone was in the loop’. Now hold on a second. I’ve listened to you today, as (have) a lot of people, and not only are your answers somewhat circular. Frequently, you’ve contradicted yourself in your own answer.”

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE ERIC SWALWELL:

“Ambassador Sondland, you were told by the president and others to not show up. You showed up. I think that says a lot about you, and I think history will look kindly on you doing that.”