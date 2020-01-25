'Absolutely nothing wrong': Quotes from the fifth day of Trump's impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate entered its fifth day and a new phase on Saturday as Trump’s legal team began to lay out its defense.

FILE PHOTO: White House counsel Pat Cipollone speaks during opening arguments in the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump in this frame grab from video shot in the U.S. Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

The following are selected quotes:

WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL PAT CIPOLLONE:

“We believe that when you hear the facts ... you will find that the president did absolutely nothing wrong.”

“They’re asking you to do something that no Senate has ever done.”

“For all their talk about election interference ... they’re here to perpetrate the most massive interference in an election in American history, and we can’t allow that to happen. It would violate our Constitution. It would violate our history. It would violate our obligations to the future. And most importantly, it would violate the sacred trust that the American people have placed in you.”

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR JOE MANCHIN OF WEST VIRGINIA:

“I’m as impartial as I can possibly be ... I’m wide open on this and we’ll see where the facts go.”

MIKE PURPURA, DEPUTY WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL

“The Democrats’ entire quid pro quo theory is based on nothing more than the initial speculation of one person: Ambassador Sondland. That speculation is wrong. Despite the Democrats’ hopes, the ambassador’s mistaken belief does not become true merely because he repeated it. Many times and apparently to many people.”