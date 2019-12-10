Factbox: Democrats announce impeachment charges against Trump

(Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled formal charges against Donald Trump on Tuesday, moving quickly toward a momentous vote on whether to impeach the Republican president.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House before departing to Fayetteville, North Carolina in Washington, U.S. September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Here are some quotes on the charges:

JERROLD NADLER, CHAIR, HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

“The framers of the Constitution prescribed a clear remedy for presidents who so violate their oath of office. That is the power of impeachment.”

“The Judiciary Committee is announcing two articles of impeachment charging the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, with high crimes and misdemeanors.” The first article is for “abuse of power” and the second is “obstruction of Congress.”

“No one, not even the president, is above the law.”

“Later this week, the Judiciary Committee will meet to consider these articles of impeachment and make a recommendation to the full House of Representatives.”

ADAM SCHIFF, CHAIR, HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE

Impeachment “is an extraordinary remedy and one I have been reluctant to recommend,” but the president’s conduct “left us no choice.”

“To do nothing would make ourselves complicit” in Trump’s actions.

“Even this week the president’s lawyer was back in Ukraine seeking to revive the debunked conspiracy theory promoted at the president’s behest.”

NANCY PELOSI, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

“On this solemn day, I recall that the first order of business for members of Congress is the solemn act to take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

HOUSE JUDICIARY DEMOCRAT STEVE COHEN ON TRUMP

“What matters is that he’s committed the two highest offenses one can commit: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Beyond that nothing else matters.”