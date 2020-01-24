'Let's get this right:' Quotes from the fourth day of Trump's impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democrats on Friday wrap up their arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate.

FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) participates in a news conference at the Senate subway during a break in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mary Calvert

The following are selected quotes from top officials:

TOP SENATE DEMOCRAT CHUCK SCHUMER ON THE CHANCE OF SECURING FOUR REPUBLICAN VOTES TO ALLOW WITNESSES:

“This is a heavy moment. And you don’t know how this sense of constitutional and historical responsibility weighs on the shoulders. We know we’ll never get Trump, we know we’ll never get McConnell, we know they’ll pressure Republican senators. But four Republican senators can step forward and say that we need witnesses and documents. And there are 12 or 13 who have never said a bad word about witnesses and documents.”

REPUBLICAN SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM ON THURSDAY’S ARGUMENTS:

“It became mind-numbing after a while ... I got the general point you’re trying to make the fourth time you told me. So they’re over-trying their case and I would just urge them to not do that because eventually it gets just hard to follow.”

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR DICK DURBIN

“Let’s get this right. This notion of ‘get it done and get out here as fast as we can’ is not the best approach.”

“Everybody’s bone weary, I can tell you, just sitting hour after hour after hour. But you know there’s a lot of evidence here.”

REPUBLICAN SENATOR MIKE BRAUN OF INDIANA

“They’re trying to build a circumstantial case for quid pro quo... when there wasn’t an actual quid pro quo ... That’s going to be a tough sell. Most folks from where I’m from are suspicious of the origin in the first place.”