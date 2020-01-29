'The nerve and the gall': Quotes from Day 7 of Trump's Senate impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s lawyers wrapped up their arguments in his impeachment trial on Tuesday with a plea for acquittal, and sought to marginalize former national security adviser John Bolton’s explosive allegations as “inadmissible”.

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attorney Jay Sekulow depart after concluding their opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Here are some quotes from Day Seven:

TRUMP ATTORNEY PAT CIPOLLONE

“What they are asking you to do is to throw out a successful president on the eve of an election, with no basis and in violation of the Constitution. It would dangerously change our country and weaken - weaken - forever all of our democratic institutions.”

“The Senate cannot allow this to happen. It is time for this to end, here and now.”

TRUMP ATTORNEY JAY SEKULOW

“You cannot impeach a president on an unsourced allegation.”

LEAD DEMOCRATIC IMPEACHMENT MANAGER ADAM SCHIFF:

“Saying this is just about a phone call is like saying that the man who was on trial because he called a hit man and said ‘take out my business partner’ makes the case to the jury that ‘are you really going to prosecute over a phone call?’”

“At the end of the day, nothing is sufficient if the Senate doesn’t decide to have a fair trial. And you simply can’t have a fair trial without witnesses.”

SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER

“Give me a break! He (Sekulow) has the nerve and the gall to get up there and say that there is no eyewitness testimony when we know that John Bolton has eyewitness testimony and is willing to testify?”

REPUBLICAN SENATOR MITT ROMNEY

“It’s pretty fair to say John Bolton has relevant testimony. I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton.”

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN

“She (Senator Joni Ernst, who speculated that the impeachment trial might affect Monday’s Iowa caucuses) spilled the beans. She just came out and flat said it: You know the whole impeachment trial for Trump is just a political hit job to try to smear me because he is scared to death to run against me. And he has good reason to be concerned.”

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, on Twitter

“It’s amazing what I’ve done, the most of any President in the first three years (by far), considering that for three years I’ve been under phony political investigations and the Impeachment Hoax! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”