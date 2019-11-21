Factbox: 'No pressure on Ukraine' - Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former U.S. national security official warned lawmakers at an impeachment hearing on Thursday not to promote the "fictional" narrative here that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections - a theory favored by President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress.

The fifth day of proceedings in the impeachment inquiry against Trump featured testimony by the official - former National Security Council aide Fiona Hill - and by David Holmes, political counselor at the U.S. embassy official in Kiev.

Below are reactions to Thursday’s hearing, and the impeachment inquiry in general, from outside the room:

PRESIDENT TRUMP, ON TWITTER:

“The Republican Party, and me, had a GREAT day yesterday with respect to the phony Impeachment Hoax, & yet, when I got home to the White House & checked out the news coverage on much of television, you would have no idea they were reporting on the same event. FAKE & CORRUPT NEWS!”

“I never in my wildest dreams thought my name would in any way be associated with the ugly word, Impeachment! The calls (Transcripts) were PERFECT, there was NOTHING said that was wrong. No pressure on Ukraine. Great corruption & dishonesty by Schiff on the other side!”

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, ON TWITTER:

“The President’s call set off alarms across the White House.”

“The US has been very good to Ukraine. I wouldn’t say it’s reciprocal.”

“I would like you to do us a favor though.”

“There’s been a lot of talk about Biden’s son.”

