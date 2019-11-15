'That was a turning point': Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its second public hearing on Friday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, with Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, testifying.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is sworn in prior to providing testimony before the House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, Washington, U.S., November 15, 2019. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS

Below are reaction to Friday’s hearing from outside the room.

FOX NEWS ANCHOR BRET BAIER ON YOVANOVITCH TESTIMONY, ON TWITTER:

“That was a turning point in this hearing so far. She was already a sympathetic witness & the President’s tweet ripping her allowed Schiff to point it out real time characterizing it as witness tampering or intimidation -adding an article of impeachment real-time.”

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY STEPHANIE GRISHAM:

“The President will be watching Congressman Nunes’ opening statement, but the rest of the day he will be working hard for the American people.”

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ON TWITTER DURING THE HEARING:

“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.”

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE DAVID CICILLINE ON TWITTER:

“Ambassador Yovanovitch is a patriot. What the President and his cronies did to her is despicable.”