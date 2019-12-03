House Democrats release report outlining case for Trump's impeachment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump on Tuesday released a report detailing their case against the Republican president, saying he used “the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election.”

The report was prepared for the House Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to kick off hearings on Wednesday as it begins to consider drafting articles of impeachment to be laid before the full House.