Republicans want Hunter Biden, Rep. Schiff and whistleblower to testify on impeachment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans on the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee want Hunter Biden, Democratic congressman Adam Schiff and a whistleblower to be among the witnesses they want to testify at impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump, the top Republican on the panel said in a letter on Friday.

Republican Representative Doug Collins asked the panel’s Democratic chairman, Jerrold Nadler, to issue subpoenas for all their requested witnesses except Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. The Judiciary Committee’s next hearing will be on Monday.