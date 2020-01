U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) enters the Senate Floor during U.S. President Donald Trump's Senate Impeachment Trial in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted early on Wednesday to approve rules governing the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, including delaying a debate over whether to call witnesses until the middle of the trial.

With Republicans banding together, the Senate voted 53-47 to adopt the trial plan, which allows opening arguments from House lawmakers prosecuting the case to begin later on Wednesday.