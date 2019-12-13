House panel to set impeachment debate rules on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Rules Committee said it would meet on Tuesday to establish procedures for the House of Representatives to follow when it considers two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump next week.

The panel’s meeting, set for 11 a.m. (1600 GMT), sets the stage for a debate before the full House of Representatives that is likely to begin on Wednesday. The committee generally sets the terms for House debates the day before action on the House floor.