November 18, 2019 / 4:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Factbox: Witnesses scheduled to testify this week in the U.S. impeachment inquiry

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump shifts into higher gear this week when a parade of officials will face questioning by lawmakers over Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol dome is seen from the entrance to the House Intelligence Committee's Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Following are the eight witnesses scheduled to testify in what is the second week of the televised hearings.

9:00 A.M. EST

JENNIFER WILLIAMS, an aide to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence

LT. COL. ALEXANDER VINDMAN, Director for European Affairs at the National Security Council

2:30 P.M EST

KURT VOLKER, the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine

TIM MORRISON, a former White House aide with the National Security Council who focused on Europe and Russia policy

9:00 A.M. EST

GORDON SONDLAND, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union

2:30 P.M. EST

LAURA COOPER, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs

DAVID HALE, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

9:00 A.M. EST

FIONA HILL, former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia

