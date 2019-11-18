Witnesses scheduled to testify this week in the U.S. impeachment inquiry

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump shifts into higher gear this week when a parade of officials will face questioning by lawmakers over Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol dome is seen from the entrance to the House Intelligence Committee's Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Following are the nine witnesses scheduled to testify in what is the second week of the televised hearings.

9 A.M. EST (1400 GMT)

JENNIFER WILLIAMS, an aide to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence

LIEUTENANT COLONEL ALEXANDER VINDMAN, Director for European Affairs at the National Security Council

2:30 P.M EST (1930 GMT)

KURT VOLKER, U.S. special envoy to Ukraine

TIM MORRISON, a former White House aide with the National Security Council who focused on Europe and Russia policy

9 A.M. EST (1400 GMT)

GORDON SONDLAND, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union

2:30 P.M. EST (1930 GMT)

LAURA COOPER, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian Affairs

DAVID HALE, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs

9 A.M. EST (1400 GMT)

FIONA HILL, former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia

DAVID HOLMES, political counselor at the U.S. Embassy, Kiev, Ukraine