Witnesses scheduled to testify this week in the U.S. impeachment inquiry

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump shifts into higher gear this week when a parade of officials will face questioning by lawmakers over Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
Following are the nine witnesses scheduled to testify in what is the second week of the televised hearings.
JENNIFER WILLIAMS, an aide to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence
LIEUTENANT COLONEL ALEXANDER VINDMAN, Director for European Affairs at the National Security Council
KURT VOLKER, U.S. special envoy to Ukraine
TIM MORRISON, a former White House aide with the National Security Council who focused on Europe and Russia policy
GORDON SONDLAND, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union
LAURA COOPER, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian Affairs
DAVID HALE, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs
FIONA HILL, former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia
DAVID HOLMES, political counselor at the U.S. Embassy, Kiev, Ukraine
