Schiff: focus on 'overwhelming evidence' in Trump impeachment

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) addresses a news conference with Capitol Hill reporters ahead of a committee vote on its findings in the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Sunday it was best to focus charges in the impeachment of President Donald Trump on where there was overwhelming evidence and not try to charge everything.

“It’s always been my strategy ... to charge those that there is the strongest and most overwhelming evidence and not try to charge everything, even if you could charge other things,” Schiff said on CBS “Face the Nation” when asked if Democrats would include a charge involving the obstruction findings in the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the 2016 election.