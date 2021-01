FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks on a cell phone before attending a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that if President Donald Trump is convicted at his Senate impeachment trial, the chamber will hold a separate vote on barring him from running for office again.