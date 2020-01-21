Senate Democrats will seek to subpoena White House documents in impeachment trial

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) addresses a news conference prior to the start of the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he will seek to amend the resolution coming later on Tuesday that outlines the procedure for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in order to obtain records of communications on U.S. aid to Ukraine.

“The first amendment I will offer will ask that the Senate subpoena White House documents related to the charges against the president,” Schumer said, adding that he would introduce a series of amendments on the trial process. “No one can argue that these documents are not directly related to the charges against the president and should be reviewed by the Senate.”