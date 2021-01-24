Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
2020 Candidate Slideshows

U.S. Senate's Schumer says Trump impeachment trial will be fair but move quickly

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrives during a weekly news conference in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that former President Donald Trump’s approaching second impeachment trial in the Senate will be fair but move at a relatively fast pace.

“It will be a fair trial but it will move relatively quickly,” Schumer, a Democrat, told a news conference in New York. He said it should not take up too much time because “we have so much else to do.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up