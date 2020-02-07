Trump says will keep Mulvaney as chief of staff, will decide on Vindman

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement about his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday said he is keeping Mick Mulvaney as his acting chief of staff, but there will be a decision in the future on what to do with Alexander Vindman, the aide who testified in Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

In the days since the U.S. Senate voted to acquit Trump and not remove him from office, rumors and reports have swirled through Washington of the president’s plans to oust those he believes worked against him in the impeachment trial. Trump told reporters that a report Mulvaney was on his way out was false.

(This story corrects to inquiry from trial in first paragraph)