House begins voting on articles of impeachment against Trump

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who returned to the podium, is gaveled by the presiding Democrat, Rep. Diana DeGette after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler accused Gohmert of spouting "Russian propaganda on the floor of the House" ahead of a vote on two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., in a still image from video December 18, 2019. House TV via REUTERS.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday concluded a daylong debate and began voting on the first of two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The first vote, scheduled to last 15 minutes, is on abuse of power. Once that concludes, the House will hold a five-minute vote on obstruction of Congress.