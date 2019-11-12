November 11, 2019 / 10:38 PM / Updated an hour ago
U.S. House panel release impeachment depositions of current, former diplomats
FILE PHOTO: U.S. foreign service officer Catherine Croft, who once served as a deputy to then-Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker, arrives to testify as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Monday released transcripts from closed-door depositions with State Department Ukraine specialist Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson, a former specialist on Ukraine at the State Department.
