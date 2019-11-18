Politics
November 18, 2019 / 2:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says he will consider testifying in impeachment hearing

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on honesty and transparency in healthcare prices inside the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he might be willing to testify in the impeachment inquiry “even though I did nothing wrong,” although House Democrats leading the investigation have not publicly called him as a witness.

“Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!” Trump tweeted.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
