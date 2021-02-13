U.S. Senate agrees to admit lawmaker statement as evidence in Trump impeachment trial

FILE PHOTO: Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) speaks at a hearing on COVID-19 response held by the House subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 4, 2020. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate agreed on Saturday to admitting a statement by Republican lawmaker Jaime Herrera Beutler into evidence in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

In the statement, the lawmaker said the top House Republican, Kevin McCarthy, had told her about a call he had with Trump on Jan. 6, during a riot when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, in which Trump said, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”