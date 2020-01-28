Sen. Graham backs plan to make Bolton manuscript available to senators

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) addresses reporters during a break in the fourth day of the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday said he would support a plan making former national security adviser John Bolton’s book manuscript available for senators to review as they weigh President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

His colleague James Lankford, on Monday, floated giving senators access to Bolton’s manuscript, which was leaked to the New York Times and reportedly says Trump tied security aid for Ukraine to his call for a probe into his Democratic rivals. Graham had earlier said he would back a subpoena for the manuscript.