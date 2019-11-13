Trump plans to release on Thursday transcript of April Ukraine call

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a joint news conference with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said that on Thursday he would deliver on his promise to release the transcript of an April call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The transcript of a July 25 call Trump made with the Ukrainian president in which he asked him to investigate the son of his political rival Joe Biden has become the subject of a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into the president.

Trump’s critics accuse him of withholding almost $400 million in security aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure Zelenskiy to publicly declare an investigation.