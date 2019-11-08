U.S. House panels release two more impeachment depositions

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arrives for a closed-door hearing on Capitol Hill to testify as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump, in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday released transcripts from closed-door depositions with former White House adviser Fiona Hill and current White House adviser Alexander Vindman.

Hill is the former senior director for European and Russian affairs on Trump’s National Security Council, while Vindman is a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and Ukraine expert on the National Security Council staff.