Trump impeachment trial likely in mid-February: Republican senator

FILE PHOTO: Republican Senator Mike Braun speaks during a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., May 20, 2020. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump’s U.S. Senate impeachment trial is likely to begin sometime around mid-February in order to give his defense team time to prepare, Republican Senator Mike Braun told reporters on Thursday.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the likely timing of the trial during a call with rank-and-file Republicans, according to several senators.