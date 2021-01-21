Trump impeachment trial likely in mid-February: Republican senator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump’s U.S. Senate impeachment trial is likely to begin sometime around mid-February in order to give his defense team time to prepare, Republican Senator Mike Braun told reporters on Thursday.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the likely timing of the trial during a call with rank-and-file Republicans, according to several senators.
Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Chris Reese
