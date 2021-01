FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks on a cell phone before attending a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate will begin the week of Feb. 8, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor on Friday.

(This story corrects headline and text to show trial will begin the week of Feb. 8)