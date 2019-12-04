Politics
December 4, 2019 / 4:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump says impeachment report is 'a joke'

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel at the sidelines of the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the Democrats’ impeachment report was a joke with no merit and complained that a hearing had been scheduled while he was out of the country.

Trump solicited foreign interference to boost his re-election chances, undermined national security and ordered an “unprecedented” campaign to obstruct Congress, Democrats said on Tuesday in a report that lawmakers will use as the basis of any formal impeachment charges.

“It’s of no merit,” Trump said at a NATO summit in Watford, England. He added that the move had united Republicans behind him.

“Do they in fact love our country?” Trump asked.

Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below