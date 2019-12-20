Trump says he wants an 'immediate' Senate impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wants an immediate trial in the Senate, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not hand off impeachment to the Senate until she learned how Republicans would manage the proceeding.

“So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial,” Trump said on Twitter. “I want an immediate trial!” he said.