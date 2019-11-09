Trump says will probably release second Ukraine transcript on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump walks out of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Alabama and New York, November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the White House would probably release a transcript of a second call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday.

“We have another transcript coming out which is very important,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before leaving for a visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. “I will give you a second transcript, because I had two calls with the president of Ukraine.”

Trump said the second transcript would probably be released on Tuesday.