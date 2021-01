FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Fred Upton (R-MI) speaks to reporters about health care legislation after meeting with President Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Fred Upton will vote to impeach President Donald Trump, Upton spokesman Josh Paciorek said on Tuesday, making the Michigan lawmaker the fourth Republican House member to announce they will vote to impeach the president over the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters.