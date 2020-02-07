White House aide Vindman, who testified in Trump impeachment probe, fired: lawyer

FILE PHOTO: National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, takes a break as he testifies beforebefore the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2019. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - National Security Council staffer Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a key witness in President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry, was fired on Friday from his White House job, Vindman’s lawyer said in a statement.

“There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House,” his lawyer David Pressman said.

“LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth,” he said.