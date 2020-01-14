Politics
January 14, 2020 / 3:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

House to vote Wednesday to send impeachment articles to Senate

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives for a Democratic Caucus meeting to discuss transmitting the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on a resolution to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, according to a Democratic lawmaker and a Democratic aide.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats at a party meeting that she would also name the lawmakers who would serve as House managers for a Senate trial on Wednesday as part of an impeachment resolution, Democratic congressman Henry Cuéllar said.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below