Majority of U.S. Senate says Trump impeachment trial is constitutional

Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol is seen behind a statue of former President George Washington, before the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to hold a full impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump when they backed Democrats’ argument that the proceeding is allowed under the U.S. Constitution.

Trump’s lawyers argued that as a former president, the Senate has no legal standing for holding a trial on the House of Representatives’ impeachment charge that he incited an insurrection while in office.