U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A congressional panel on Tuesday cleared the way for a historic vote on impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The House Rules Committee by a party-line vote of nine to four approved legislation that provides for six hours of debate, with final votes to follow on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.