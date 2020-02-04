Factbox: Trump impeachment - What happens next?

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump is now in its final stages, with senators devoting Tuesday to short speeches laying out their positions on whether the president should be acquitted or convicted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Tuesday Feb. 4

* Speeches by senators, which are limited to no more than 10 minutes and began on Monday, continue. Chief Justice John Roberts will not preside, as the Senate technically is hearing these speeches in a regular session and not a special impeachment trial session.

Separately, Trump is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Union address to both chambers of the U.S. Congress at 9 p.m. (0200 GMT).

Wednesday Feb. 5

* Any remaining senators’ speeches will be delivered.

* The trial resumes with a final vote scheduled on Trump’s acquittal or conviction at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT).