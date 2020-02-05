Factbox: Trump impeachment - What happens next?

U.S. President Donald Trump departs for travel to Florida from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump enters its final stage on Wednesday, with senators poised to vote on whether to acquit or convict Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after laying out their positions in a final flurry of speeches.

Wednesday Feb. 5

- Senators will have a final opportunity to deliver short speeches laying out their positions on impeachment, when the Senate meets for morning business.

- At 4 p.m. (2100 GMT), the Senate will reconvene as an impeachment trial and senators will vote without debate on whether to convict or acquit Trump on charges lodged against him by the Democratic-led House of Representatives.