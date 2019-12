FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he heads to the Marine One helicopter to depart the White House for travel to Florida in Washington, U.S. October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will address the two “baseless” impeachment charges Democrats presented on Tuesday during the U.S. Senate trial phase of the proceedings, the White House said.

“The President will address these false charges in the Senate and expects to be fully exonerated, because he did nothing wrong,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.