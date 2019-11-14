Politics
November 14, 2019 / 8:58 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Witnesses in the Trump impeachment inquiry

(Reuters) - Witnesses have testified behind closed doors and in public in the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into whether Republican President Donald Trump abused the power of his office when he sought foreign interference against a political rival.

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives to testify in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Following are witnesses scheduled for public testimony:

Friday, Nov. 15 - Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine abruptly removed by Trump in May.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 - Morning: Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who serves as the director for European affairs at the National Security Council; Afternoon: Ambassador Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a White House aide with the National Security Council focusing on Europe and Russia policy.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Morning: Ambassador Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union. Afternoon: Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs and David Hale, the under secretary of state for political affairs

Thursday, Nov. 21 - Morning: Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia.

Witnesses who testified as public hearings began on Nov. 13:

Wednesday, Nov. 13 - George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, and William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine.

Witnesses who gave depositions behind closed doors:

Oct. 3 - Kurt Volker

    Oct. 11 - Marie Yovanovitch

    Oct. 14 - Fiona Hill

    Oct. 15 - George Kent

    Oct. 16 - Michael McKinley, former policy adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompoe

    Oct. 17 - Gordon Sondland

    Oct. 22 - William Taylor

    Oct. 23 - Laura Cooper

    Oct. 26 - Philip Reeker, acting assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs

    Oct. 29 - Alexander Vindman

    Oct. 30 - Catherine Croft, former adviser to Volker on Ukraine policy

    Oct. 30 - Christopher Anderson, former specialist on Ukraine at the State Department.

    Oct. 31 - Timothy Morrison

    Nov. 6 - David Hale

    Nov. 7 - Jennifer Williams

Witnesses asked to testify behind closed doors - it was not certain whether they would agree to:

Nov. 15 - David Holmes, the top political affairs officer at the U.S. embassy in Kiev

Nov. 16 - Mark Sandy, director of national security programs at the Office of Management and Budget.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis

