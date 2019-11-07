Schiff asks Republicans for witness requests in public impeachment inquiry hearings

U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to reporters during a break in a closed-door deposition as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the U.S. House intelligence panel, has asked Republicans to submit witness requests by Saturday ahead of next week’s public hearings for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Schiff, in a statement released on Thursday, said Democrats do not intend to request public testimony from every witness who has provided depositions in closed-door sessions with lawmakers.