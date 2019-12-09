U.S. House Judiciary chair rejects Republicans' bid for impeachment witnesses

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) listen to testimony as the committee holds a hearing to receive counsel presentations of evidence from the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic head of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Monday rejected Republican lawmakers’ request for eight witnesses to appear as part of the panel’s impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The requested witnesses fall “outside the parameters of the impeachment inquiry,” Representative Jerrold Nadler said in a letter to the ranking Republican on the committee, Representative Doug Collins, as the committee heard evidence at a hearing on the inquiry.