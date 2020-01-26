House impeachment leader Schiff accuses Trump of threatening him on Twitter

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced the House of Representatives managers for the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said on Sunday he believes Republican President Donald Trump’s comment that he has not yet “paid the price” was intended as a threat.

Trump launched another attack on Democrats including Schiff over the Senate impeachment trial earlier on Sunday, saying on Twitter “he has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

Asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if he viewed that as a threat, Schiff said, “I think it was intended to be.”