U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks ahead of a House vote on a War Powers Resolution and amid the stalemate surrounding the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump, as she addresses her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will send the articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump to the Senate “probably soon,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

“We should move smartly and strategically,” Pelosi said.