FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, U.S., on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s office on Sunday said trial lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor will lead Trump’s legal team during his Senate impeachment trial.

The announcement follows news that Trump had abruptly parted ways on Saturday with the two lead lawyers working on the team.